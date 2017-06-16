16-Jun-2017 8:34 AM
TSA, American Airlines testing new screening technology at Phoenix Sky Harbor
American Airlines and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) partnered (15-Jun-2017) to test a computed tomography (CT) scanner in one checkpoint lane at T4 in Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. CT checkpoint scanning equipment aims to enhance threat detection capabilities by providing a 3D image that can be viewed and rotated for a more thorough analysis. If the pilot testing is successful, TSA and American Airlines may deploy CT technology to other checkpoint locations. An additional demonstration will also take place at a checkpoint lane at Boston Logan International Airport. [more - original PR - American] [more - original PR - TSA] [more - original PR - Phoenix Airport]