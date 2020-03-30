Trump: US wants to 'preserve' airline industry and will be able to 'handle' United and Delta

US President Donald Trump stated (28-Mar-2020) that "saving the airlines is very important", and mentioned he "want[s] to preserve airlines, because that's preserving lots of other jobs. That's preserving the travel and leisure industry, which is perhaps the largest industry in our country, if you add it all up". Regarding concerns from United Airlines that the USD2.2 trillion stimulus package will not include enough money, Mr Trump said: "The smartest, the most brilliant people in the world in finance" will "be dealing with United". He added: "So we will be able to handle United, and we'll be able to handle Delta, and we'll be able to handle all of it", commenting: "We have plenty of money". [more - original PR]