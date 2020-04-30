Trump: Govt 'setting up a system' with airlines for testing pax from South America

US President Donald Trump, in a meeting with Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis, stated (28-Apr-2020) the government is "setting up a system" with airlines for the testing of passengers arriving from South America, which would include both temperature checks and virus tests. Mr DeSantis noted it should be the responsibility of airlines operating international services to South America to "check [passengers] before they're getting on and coming to this country", adding: "If you're going to fly to Miami, then the airlines should give you the test and then put you on the plane". [more - original PR]