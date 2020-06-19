Trump Administration issues Beijing Protocol to US Senate for ratification

US President Donald Trump issued (18-Jun-2020) the Protocol Supplementary to the Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Seizure of Aircraft, or the Beijing Protocol, to the US senate for ratification. Mr Trump noted the protocol is "an important component of international efforts to prevent and punish terrorism targeting civil aviation", explaining: "The Beijing Protocol amends the existing hijacking offense in the Hague Convention to cover hijackings that occur pre- or post-flight and addresses situations in which the offender may attempt to control an aircraft from outside of the aircraft, such as by remotely interfering with flight operation or data transmission systems". [more - original PR]