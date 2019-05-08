TrueNoord opens new office in Singapore

TrueNoord established (07-May-2019) a representative office in Singapore as the first step in broadening its footprint in Asia, with a view to establishing a more permanent presence. Sales director Asia Pacific Carst Lindeboom will act as chief representative of the new office. TrueNoord has a "large active regional fleet and a positive future outlook" for Asia Pacific. The company leases E190s to Mandarin Airlines and Air Astana and ATR 72-600s to Wings Air and IndiGo. Mr Lindeboom said TrueNoord selected Singapore as its Asia Pacific hub because it has so many regional airlines, OEMs and other aviation stakeholders nearby. [more - original PR]