Trudeau: Govt needs to have 'very careful discussions' with airlines, Canadians about ticket refunds

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, via his official Twitter account, stated (22-May-2020) the government is aware of "how impacted air travel and airlines are by this COVID-19 pandemic", as well as how "many Canadians are out of pocket for tickets that they are obviously not going to be using". "We need to have some very careful discussions with airlines, with the air travel sector and...with Canadians who are concerned, to try and figure out a way forward where we can ensure that Canadians are treated fairly and our airline industry remains there for when our economy picks up again", he stated, noting the government will be "looking at what other countries have done in these measures" regarding ticket refunds. He said the government wants to financially support Canadians as well as make sure the country will "come back with airlines that function here in Canada for the long term". "Getting that balance right will be delicate, but it is something that we're working on", he concluded.