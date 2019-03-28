Triton Bidco acquires Inmarsat for USD3.4bn

Triton Bidco acquired (25-Mar-2019) Inmarsat for USD3.4 billion. Triton Bidco is a JV consisting of Apax Partners and Warburg Pincus, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board. Trition Bidco stated it intends to "leverage the experience of its shareholders as investors in the satellite sector and broader telecommunications space to assist Inmarsat during this critical phase in its business development". The JV pledged to maintain Inmarsat's UK headquarters as well as keep the level of R&D spendings consistent. Shareholders are being offered USD7.21 per share in cash, (USD7.09 payment and a USD0.12 per share dividend), representing 35% premium on the volume weighted average price of USD4.04 in the three months to 18-March-2019.[more - original PR]