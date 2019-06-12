TripActions launches business travel platform, reaches NDC level 3 certification

TripActions launched (11-Jun-2019) a flight shopping and booking experience as part of IATA's New Distribution Capability (NDC) industry standard, with United Airlines as the first launch customer and other carriers soon to follow. TripActions noted business travellers will be able to receive unprecedented visibility into United's cabin fares, bundles and ancillary product offerings, which will enable corporate travel managers to customise the United content their employees receive. The company's AI and machine learning capabilities will also personalise the display and content on individual preferences and booking history, which will be coupled with 24/7 human support. Benefits include:

Traveller: New travel bundles such as United Club access, WiFi, premium seating, with a United flight to be available as part of a single fare; Business travellers receive upgrades to Economy Plus without a separate purchase; Ancillary purchase opportunities; Access to United's waivers in TripActions channels;

Organisation: Higher adoption rates of the business travel programme by travellers; Increased employee satisfaction with business travel programme; Increased visibility into business travel spend and savings.



IATA director of industry distribution programmes noted TripActions recently reached NDC level 3 certification. United Airlines VP of sales strategy and effectiveness said the airline is "committed' to making the booking and shopping experience the "best it can be on a variety of channels", adding it is able to provide a "more seamless experience" for passengers through TripActions. [more - original PR]