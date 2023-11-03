Become a CAPA Member
3-Nov-2023 8:36 AM

Trend of LCCs operating widebodies in Asia Pacific will increase: Airbus head of marketing APAC

Airbus head of marketing APAC Bence Szabo, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Sustainability Awards, stated (02-Nov-2023) "It is remarkable in the Asia Pacific, we have 11 LCCs operating about 90 widebodies, contrasted to North America and US where there's zero. It's something unique to our region". Mr Szabo also said he believes the trend of LCCs operating widebodies will "increase".

