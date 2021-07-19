Travelport session on building trust through insight and personalisation now on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (19-Jul-2021) the session 'Building trust through insight and personalisation' from CAPA Live July 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV. The keynote session features Travelport chief marketing officer Jen Catto discussing a study which found that 46% of respondents "prioritise trust over all other factors when it comes to selecting a travel provider". Ms Catto also noted the coronavirus pandemic represents "a rare opportunity to reset how people perceive travel businesses", adding: "People are clearly looking forward to travelling again... we have a really solid crisis here that we should not let go to waste". [more - CAPA TV]