21-Apr-2022 3:40 PM
Travelport: International bookings to Southeast Asia show 'upward trajectory' in 1Q2022
Travelport announced (20-Apr-2022) the following travel statistics for Southeast Asia in 1Q2022:
- Philippines and Thailand accounted for 51% of all international flight bookings to the region;
- International flight bookings to Southeast Asia increased and have showed an upward trajectory, with the Philippines taking the lead by achieving 42% of its international bookings in 1Q2019;
- Top three destinations for international travellers in Southeast Asia are Manila, Singapore and Bangkok;
- Top five countries travelling to Southeast Asia are the US, UK, Australia, Saudi Arabia and South Korea. [more - original PR]