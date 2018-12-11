Travelport enters agreement to be acquired by Siris Capital Group and Evergreen Coast Capital

Travelport entered (10-Dec-2018) a definitive agreement to be acquired by Siris Capital Group LLC and Evergreen Coast Capital Corp in a USD4.4 billion all cash transaction. Siris and Evergreen will acquire all outstanding common Travelport shares for USD15.75 per share in cash. Travelport's board unanimously approved the agreement, recommending shareholders vote in favour of the transaction. [more - original PR]