Travelport completes first API-connection NDC bookings for Qantas

Travelport completed (02-Dec-2019) its first API-connection bookings for Qantas using IATA's New Distribution Capability (NDC). The bookings are made in a live production test environment as Qantas prepares distribution of differentiated NDC content, and is the first live production Qantas NDC booking through Travelport's new API, 'Trip Services'. Travelport's agency partners taking part in the testing programme, including ATPI and Maxim's Travel, have been successfully coding to the Trip Services API since 2Q2019. [more - original PR]