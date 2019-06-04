Travelport CEO: NDC 'gaining traction' but 'probably a five year journey'

Travelport president and CEO Gordon Wilson, speaking at the CAPA Airline CEOs in Seoul Summit, stated (04-Jun-2019) NDC adoption "is low today but everyone expects it to spike up". Mr Wilson said NDC is "certainly gaining traction this year" but "until everyone is speaking the same language it's probably a five year journey". Mr Wilson pointed out that while not all airlines are ready for NDC now they can already start taking advantage of benefits from NDC, including merchandising content.