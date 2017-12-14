Travelport becomes first GDS certified at IATA NDC Level 3

Travelport announced (13-Dec-2017) it was certified by IATA as a 'Level 3' aggregator under the IATA New Distribution Capability (NDC) initiative. Travelport is the first GDS travel commerce platform to acquire the status. It will work with airline technology specialist Farelogix to implement the first such NDC connection with a "major global airline", details of which will be announced soon. To prepare for this certification, Travelport also worked with UK travel agency Meon Valley Travel. [more - original PR]