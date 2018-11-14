Become a CAPA Member
14-Nov-2018 10:08 AM

Travelport: 90% of travellers use apps, with searching and booking most important

Travelport released (13-Nov-2018) results from its 2018 Global Digital Traveller Survey, assessing the technology and travel preference of 16,000 respondents in 25 different countries. The survey found use of voice search, e-payment and digital room keys is on the rise. More than 50% of respondents reported they had booked or paid for a trip through their smartphone. Other key figures include:

  • 90% of respondents have downloaded airline, weather and social media related applications;
  • Travellers use 10 to 12 apps throughout all phases of the journey, including searching, booking and traveling; 
  • The three most important features in an app were: 
    • Ability to search and book flights (68%); 
    • Real time flight alerts throughout their journey (64%): 
    • Being able to see an entire trip itinerary in one place (67%);
  • A majority of travellers would use biometric scanning to reduce security wait lines. 81% of business travellers and 75% of leisure travellers would submit to biometric scans;  
  • More than two thirds of travellers favoured digital boarding passes; 
  • Half of business travellers wanted an option for hotel check in via an app. 50% also wanted digital room keys, to unlock their hotel room door from their phone. [more - original PR]

