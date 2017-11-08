Traveller 'more of a victim than a customer' at many airports: Dubai Airports CEO

Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit, said (07-Nov-2017) the design of most airports "isn't particularly friendly" and airports are mainly designed for the convenience of the architect or operator rather than passengers. He said there is not a lot of evidence in airport design that customers are being put first, commenting that the "traveller ends up being more of a victim than a customer". Mr Griffiths noted travellers are often faced with queues and intrusive processes and must walk long distances. He added: "The traveller... is a victim of poor airport design decisions" and stated: "Poor design and process is everywhere in this industry".