17-Feb-2020 8:08 AM
Travel supplier insolvency cover reinstated for South African Airways
South African Airways (SAA) announced (14-Feb-2020) Travel Insurance Consultants (TIC) reinstated travel supplier insolvency cover on the airline, meaning TIC and the Bryte Insurance Company are now offering insurance services with the carrier across the travel trade. TIC provides travel insolvency cover on all policies sold on SAA tickets. Flight Centre Travel Group, FCM Travel Solutions, Corporate Traveller, Flight Centre Business Travel, Cruiseabout and Flight Centre Associates resumed selling SAA products from 14-Feb-2020. [more - original PR]