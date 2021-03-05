Transport Workers' Union survey finds 90% of aviation workers impacted by coronavirus

Transport Workers' Union of Australia outlined (04-Mar-2021) the following key findings of a survey of more than 900 aviation workers, "which shows the need for Aviation Keeper, an extension to Jobkeeper for all aviation workers":

90% of aviation workers continue to be impacted by coronavirus, with 11% of respondents back to working in their jobs with normal hours;

One in four remain stood down, while 33% of respondents work reduced hours;

3% of respondents found a new aviation job, 77% applied for an aviation job and did not hear back, and 20% were rejected for aviation jobs. Of the individuals who found jobs, more than half said the pay and conditions were worse. [more - original PR]