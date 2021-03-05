Become a CAPA Member
Loading
5-Mar-2021 9:41 AM

Transport Workers' Union survey finds 90% of aviation workers impacted by coronavirus

Transport Workers' Union of Australia outlined (04-Mar-2021) the following key findings of a survey of more than 900 aviation workers, "which shows the need for Aviation Keeper, an extension to Jobkeeper for all aviation workers":

  • 90% of aviation workers continue to be impacted by coronavirus, with 11% of respondents back to working in their jobs with normal hours;
  • One in four remain stood down, while 33% of respondents work reduced hours;
  • 3% of respondents found a new aviation job, 77% applied for an aviation job and did not hear back, and 20% were rejected for aviation jobs. Of the individuals who found jobs, more than half said the pay and conditions were worse. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More