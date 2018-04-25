Transport Secretary, Minister for Exiting EU both seeking aviation agreement 'as soon as practical'

UK's Transport Secretary Chris Grayling and Minister for Exiting the EU Steve Baker convened (25-Apr-2018) with aviation industry representatives to discuss "how the sector can continue to flourish after the UK leaves the EU". The meeting follows an agreement in Mar-2018 between the UK and the EU to the terms of the implementation period, ensuring the aviation industry can continue to benefit from the existing liberal market access until the end of 2020. Both representatives agreed it is in the interests of both the UK and the EU to secure a good deal for aviation "as soon as practical". Mr Baker said: "We are focused on reaching an agreement with the EU which secures the right arrangements for this vital industry so it continues to go from strength to strength". [more - original PR]