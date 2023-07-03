3-Jul-2023 12:25 PM
Transport Canada grants USD22.6m for US pre-clearance facility at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport
Transport Canada announced (30-Jun-2023) an investment of CAD30 million (USD22.6 million) to construct a new pre-clearance facility at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport for US-bound travellers. The facility will provide airport passengers with the opportunity to clear customs in Toronto, rather than upon landing at US airports. The facility is scheduled to be operational in 2025. [more - original PR - Transport Canada] [more - original PR - PortsToronto]