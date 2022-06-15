15-Jun-2022 12:20 PM
Transport Canada eases vaccination requirements for domestic and outbound international travel
Transport Canada announced (14-Jun-2022) the suspension of COVID-19 vaccination requirements for domestic and outbound international air travel and federally regulated transportation sector employees, effective 20-Jun-2022. Due to variations in international vaccination rates and virus control, the requirement will remain for inbound international travel. Mask requirements will also remain in effect. [more - original PR]