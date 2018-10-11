TransDigm to acquire Esterline Technologies for USD4bn, including assumption of debt

TransDigm Group and Esterline Technologies Corporation announced (10-Oct-2018) a definitive agreement under which TransDigm will purchase all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Esterline for USD122.50 per share in cash, for a total transaction value of approximately USD4.0 billion including the assumption of debt. The transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies. TransDigm expects the acquisition to be financed primarily through cash on hand and via new term loans. The company anticipates the acquisition to be modestly accretive to TransDigm's adjusted earnings per share within the first year of ownership. The acquisition of Esterline expands TransDigm's platform of proprietary and sole source content for the aerospace and defence industries, including significant aftermarket exposure. Esterline offers specialised manufacturing for these sectors with anticipated FY2018 revenue of approximately USD2.0 billion. The company consists of 28 business units organised across eight platforms to deliver specialty aerospace, defence and industrial products. The companies expect to complete the transaction in 2H2019. [more - original PR]