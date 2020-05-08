TransDigm Group expects long term impact on OEM sales from COVID-19

TransDigm Group reported (05-May-2020) it expects the COVID-19 pandemic to have a "significant adverse impact on its sales, EBITDA and net income" for the remainder of FY2020. The company is working under the assumption that the pandemic will adversely affect non-defence customers and their demand for the company's products and services. In the near term, the outbreak and worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic will adversely impact commercial aftermarket sales. TransDigim also believes the COVID-19 pandemic will adversely impact commercial OEM sales over the long term. [more - original PR]