Become a CAPA Member
Loading
8-May-2020 11:11 AM

TransDigm Group expects long term impact on OEM sales from COVID-19

TransDigm Group reported (05-May-2020) it expects the COVID-19 pandemic to have a "significant adverse impact on its sales, EBITDA and net income" for the remainder of FY2020. The company is working under the assumption that the pandemic will adversely affect non-defence customers and their demand for the company's products and services. In the near term, the outbreak and worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic will adversely impact commercial aftermarket sales. TransDigim also believes the COVID-19 pandemic will adversely impact commercial OEM sales over the long term. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More