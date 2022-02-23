23-Feb-2022 4:51 PM
Transavia to increase summer 2022 seat capacity by 71% compared to 2019
Transavia France announced (22-Feb-2022) plans to increase seat capacity during summer 2022 by 71% compared to summer 2019. The carrier's network expansion will be especially driven by the following Mediterranean destinations:
- Spain: Seat capacity doubled during summer 2022 compared to summer 2019;
- Portugal: 63% seat capacity increase compared to summer 2021;
- Greece: 63% seat capacity increase compared to summer 2021;
- Morocco: 63% seat capacity increase compared to summer 2019. [more - original PR - French]