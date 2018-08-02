2-Aug-2018 12:30 PM
Transavia reports EUR61m operating profit in 2Q2018
Transavia reported (01-Aug-2018) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 30-Jun-2018:
- Revenue: EUR453 million, +11.0% year-on-year;
- Operating profit: EUR61 million;
- Passengers: 4.6 million, +5.2%;
- Load factor: 92.0%, +1.8ppt;
- Revenue per ASK: EUR 5.17 cents, +4.5%;
- Cost per ASK: EUR 4.47 cents, +1.5%;
- Six months ended 30-Jun-2018:
- Revenue: EUR688 million, +13.7%;
- Operating profit: EUR3 million;
- Passengers: 7.3 million, +7.4%;
- Load factor: 92.0%, +2.9ppt;
- Revenue per ASK: EUR 5.85 cents, +5.5%;
- Cost per ASK: EUR 4.82 cents, +1.6%. [more - original PR]