19-Feb-2018 11:44 AM

Transavia grows capacity more in France than Netherlands in 2017

Air France-KLM announced (16-Feb-2018) Transavia capacity in France increased 12.1% year-on-year in 2017, while capacity in the Netherlands was up 9.6%. Transavia maintained its traffic growth of 12.2% and a strong unit revenue rise of 6.8%, underpinned by "improved commercial positioning and network rationalisation". In full year 2017, the operating result increased to EUR81 million with a margin of 5.6%, versus breakeven in 2016. [more - original PR

