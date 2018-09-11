Become a CAPA Member
Loading
11-Sep-2018 2:19 PM

Transavia France to boost offering at Nantes by 70% in summer 2019

Transavia France announced (10-Sep-2018) plans increase aircraft based at Nantes Atlantique Airport from three to five in summer 2019, which will enable "exceptional growth" of 70% year-on-year and commencement of five new routes. The company will also extend Nantes-Tel Aviv service to operate year round, with the carrier overall doubling its offering from the airport in just two years. New destinations include:

The carrier will also increase Nantes-Marrakech frequency from seven to 10 times weekly. Overall, Transavia will serve 24 destinations with 80 weekly services from Nantes in summer 2019. [more - original PR - French]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More