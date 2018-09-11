Transavia France to boost offering at Nantes by 70% in summer 2019

Transavia France announced (10-Sep-2018) plans increase aircraft based at Nantes Atlantique Airport from three to five in summer 2019, which will enable "exceptional growth" of 70% year-on-year and commencement of five new routes. The company will also extend Nantes-Tel Aviv service to operate year round, with the carrier overall doubling its offering from the airport in just two years. New destinations include:

Budapest: Twice weekly from 07-Apr-2019;

Copenhagen: Twice weekly from 07-Apr-2019;

Santorini: Twice weekly from 06-Apr-2019;

Palermo: Twice weekly from 05-Apr-2019;

Mykonos: Weekly from 05-Apr-2019.

The carrier will also increase Nantes-Marrakech frequency from seven to 10 times weekly. Overall, Transavia will serve 24 destinations with 80 weekly services from Nantes in summer 2019. [more - original PR - French]