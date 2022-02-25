25-Feb-2022 11:21 AM
Transavia France adds Sky Express to 'Smart Connect' platform to expand Greek network
Transavia France signed (24-Feb-2022) an agreement with Sky Express to integrate the carriers' networks using the 'Transavia Smart Connect' platform. Transavia France will add to its presence at 14 airports in Greece and will be able to offer connections to Alexandroupolis, Ikaria, Chios, Naxos, Astypalaia, Kythera, Kastoria, Kozani, Lemnos, Lesbos, Milos, Paros and Samos. The destinations are offered from Transavia's Paris Orly, Nantes, Montpellier and Lyon bases via Athens and Heraklion. The agreement will also expand Transavia's existing offer to Greece from Nantes, Montpellier, Lyon and on selected routes from Paris Orly. [more - original PR - French]