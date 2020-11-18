Transat spots telecommuting 'trend', introduces Out of Office Collection package

Transat announced (17-Nov-2020) the addition of an Out of Office Collection package to its services, which features a collection of hotels that are designed to suit telecommuters in southern destinations, including Cuba, Jamaica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic. Transat COO Annick Guérard stated: "This is a clear trend that we have been seeing emerge in this new context of widespread telecommuting". The package is available for stays of 14 days or more, and features benefits such as complimentary WiFi and no supplement for solo travellers. [more - original PR]