Transat expects better winter capacity in 2018

Transat stated (14-Dec-2017) winter 2018 capacity in the sun destination market outbound from Canada is up 8% year-on-year, with bookings ahead by 9.2% for 1H2018. Operating expenses in the market are down 2.1%, while margins are up 2%. Transat noted capacity in the trans Atlantic market is up 20%, with bookings ahead by 15% and load factors down 2%. Margins are currently down 1.6% for 1H2018. Transat noted it expects to achieve better results in 2018 than in the 2017 winter season, if "these trends continue". [more - original PR]

