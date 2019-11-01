1-Nov-2019 10:33 AM
Trans States Holdings terminates orders for 50 SpaceJet M90s, will negotiate on M100s
Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation announced (31-Oct-2019) the termination of its contract with Trans States Holdings, a privately-owned holding company for three regional airlines. After close discussions, the decision was made to cancel contracts 50 firm orders for the Mitsubishi SpaceJet M90 as well as 50 options, as the variant "does not meet the requirements of the United States market". Future discussions will be focused on the scope compliant SpaceJet M100 aircraft. Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation president Hisakazu Mizutani said: "TSH has been a long time proponent of our aircraft program and we look forward to continuing discussions regarding a potential order for the SpaceJet M100 product". [more - original PR]