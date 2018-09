Trans Maldivian Airways, via its official Twitter account, confirmed (27-Sep-2018) its fleet expansion to 50. The carrier noted: "With the latest additions of advanced DHC-6-400 twin otter aircraft among our fleet of 50, and highly trained crew equipped with the latest technology, we make sure our guests get to enjoy the smoothest, safest and most unique bird's eye view of this mesmerising island nation of The Maldives".