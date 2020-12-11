Become a CAPA Member
Loading
11-Dec-2020 9:12 AM

TRA: Australia's 2019/20 tourism consumption falls 19%

Tourism Research Australia outlined (10-Dec-2020) details of its Tourism Satellite Account (TSA), examining Australia's tourism performance, noting total tourism consumption fell by 19% or AUD29.5 billion (USD22.2 billion) in 2019/20. This resulted in:

  • AUD50.4 billion (USD38 billion) in direct tourism GDP to the economy. This was 18% or AUD10.8 billion (USD8.1 billion) less than the previous year;
  • Tourism GDP as a share of the national economy fell from 3.1% in 2018/19 to 2.5% in 2019/20;
  • Direct tourism employment of 621,000 people, or 4.8% of the Australian workforce and 6.6% lower than in 2018/19;
  • Tourism exports decreased to AUD31.2 billion (USD23.5 billion), down 21% from 2018/19. Tourism exports are from international visitors spending money on Australian goods and services;
  • Tourism imports decreased to AUD42.1 billion (USD31.7 billion), down 27.8% from 2018/19. Tourism imports are the money Australian residents spend when travelling overseas. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More