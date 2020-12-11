11-Dec-2020 9:12 AM
TRA: Australia's 2019/20 tourism consumption falls 19%
Tourism Research Australia outlined (10-Dec-2020) details of its Tourism Satellite Account (TSA), examining Australia's tourism performance, noting total tourism consumption fell by 19% or AUD29.5 billion (USD22.2 billion) in 2019/20. This resulted in:
- AUD50.4 billion (USD38 billion) in direct tourism GDP to the economy. This was 18% or AUD10.8 billion (USD8.1 billion) less than the previous year;
- Tourism GDP as a share of the national economy fell from 3.1% in 2018/19 to 2.5% in 2019/20;
- Direct tourism employment of 621,000 people, or 4.8% of the Australian workforce and 6.6% lower than in 2018/19;
- Tourism exports decreased to AUD31.2 billion (USD23.5 billion), down 21% from 2018/19. Tourism exports are from international visitors spending money on Australian goods and services;
- Tourism imports decreased to AUD42.1 billion (USD31.7 billion), down 27.8% from 2018/19. Tourism imports are the money Australian residents spend when travelling overseas. [more - original PR]