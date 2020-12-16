TPI: Airlines among the worst performing of all high-emitting industries on carbon performance

Transition Pathway Initiative released (09-Dec-2020) research on the automotive, aviation and shipping sectors, finding 23% of transport companies have emission reduction plans in line with keeping global warming to 2C or below by 2030, while only 18%, have plans in line with a 2C or

below pathway by 2050. The study analyses both the climate 'Management Quality' and 'Carbon Performance' of the largest automobile, aviation and shipping companies by market capitalisation. TPI found the aviation sector was the "worst performing of all high-emitting industries" on Carbon Performance, with 91% of airline companies failing to align with even the least ambitious climate targets (the Paris Pledges) by 2050. This is almost double the proportion in the automobile sector (where 48% fail to align). TPI reported one reason for aviation's poor performance is its wide use of offsets to contribute to emission reduction plans, which its methodology discounts. Encouragingly, TPI's data shows six airlines during 2020 committed to gross emissions targets that exclude the use of offsets (Azul, easyJet, IAG, Turkish Airlines, United Airlines and Wizz Air). [more - original PR]