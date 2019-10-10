Become a CAPA Member
10-Oct-2019 9:47 AM

Tourism Research Australia unveils visitor trends for the year ended Jun-2019

Tourism Research Australia announced (09-Oct-2019) the following details of international visitation for the year ended Jun-2019:

  • Visitor arrivals ages 15 and over reached 8.6 million, a year-on-year growth of 3% with a total trip spend of AUD44.6 billion (USD29.9 billion);
  • Leading contributors of spend included food, drink and accommodation;
  • Average trip length decreased six nights over the past six years to 32 nights;
  • Educational visits increased 5% to 586,000 with holiday makers increasing 4%;
  • Tourism from India increased 53% over the past three years, with Canada increasing 32%, Indonesia increasing 32% and Japan up 27%. [more - original PR]

