10-Oct-2019 9:47 AM
Tourism Research Australia unveils visitor trends for the year ended Jun-2019
Tourism Research Australia announced (09-Oct-2019) the following details of international visitation for the year ended Jun-2019:
- Visitor arrivals ages 15 and over reached 8.6 million, a year-on-year growth of 3% with a total trip spend of AUD44.6 billion (USD29.9 billion);
- Leading contributors of spend included food, drink and accommodation;
- Average trip length decreased six nights over the past six years to 32 nights;
- Educational visits increased 5% to 586,000 with holiday makers increasing 4%;
- Tourism from India increased 53% over the past three years, with Canada increasing 32%, Indonesia increasing 32% and Japan up 27%. [more - original PR]