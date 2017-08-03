Tourism Research Australia releases tourism forecast for next decade

Tourism Research Australia released (02-Aug-2017) its annual tourism forecast for 2017. The forecast includes a decade long view on changes in: international inbound arrivals; the purpose of travel for inbound arrivals; visitor nights and expenditure; outbound travel by Australian residents and the main country they visit. Highlights of the report include:
- Expenditure:
- AUD151.4 billion (USD120.4 billion) overnight spend in 2026-27;
- Up 50% on 2016–17, with an annual growth of 4.1%;
- International visitors:
- 15 million in 2026–27;
- Up 75% on 2016–17, with an annual growth of 5.8%;
- China: AUD26.2 billion (USD20.8 billion), up 168% on 2016–17;
- New Zealand: AUD3.9 billion (USD3.1 billion), up 44% on 2016–17;
- US: AUD6.3 billion (USD5.0 billion), up 77% on 2016–17;
- Domestic spend:
- AUD97.5 billion (USD77.6 billion) in 2026–27;
- Up 21% on 2016–17, with an annual growth of 1.9%;
- Domestic overnight: AUD75.5 billion (USD60.0 billion);
- Day trip spend: AUD21.9 billion (USD17.4 billion);
- Outbound trips:
- 14.8 million in 2026–27;
- Up 47% on 2016–17, with an annual growth 3.9%. [more - original PR]