Tourism Research Australia releases tourism forecast for next decade

Tourism Research Australia released (02-Aug-2017) its annual tourism forecast for 2017. The forecast includes a decade long view on changes in: international inbound arrivals; the purpose of travel for inbound arrivals; visitor nights and expenditure; outbound travel by Australian residents and the main country they visit. Highlights of the report include:

Expenditure: AUD151.4 billion (USD120.4 billion) overnight spend in 2026-27; Up 50% on 2016–17, with an annual growth of 4.1%;

International visitors: 15 million in 2026–27; Up 75% on 2016–17, with an annual growth of 5.8%; China : AUD26.2 billion (USD20.8 billion), up 168% on 2016–17; New Zealand : AUD3.9 billion (USD3.1 billion), up 44% on 2016–17; US : AUD6.3 billion (USD5.0 billion), up 77% on 2016–17;

Domestic spend: AUD97.5 billion (USD77.6 billion) in 2026–27; Up 21% on 2016–17, with an annual growth of 1.9%; Domestic overnight: AUD75.5 billion (USD60.0 billion); Day trip spend: AUD21.9 billion (USD17.4 billion);

Outbound trips: 14.8 million in 2026–27; Up 47% on 2016–17, with an annual growth 3.9%. [more - original PR]

