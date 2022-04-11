Tourism Research Australia: Jan-2022 domestic tourism results improved on Dec-2021, spend up 48%

Tourism Research Australia announced (Apr-2022) Jan-2022 domestic tourism results improved, compared to Dec-2021. Tourist spending increased 48%, with Australians spending AUD8.5 billion (USD6.3 billion) on overnight trips in Jan-2022. This was more than any other time during the pandemic. This was due to the holiday season, an easing of further restrictions and the move towards 'living with COVID'. However, the coronavirus pandemic continued to affect Australia's domestic tourism market overall and results were still down on pre-pandemic levels. [more - original PR]