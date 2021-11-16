Tourism Research Australia: Domestic tourism continues to decline in Aug-2021

Tourism Research Australia (TRA) stated (Nov-2021) the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect Australia's domestic tourism market, with the downturn of domestic tourism seen in Jun-2021 and Jul-2021 worsening in Aug-2021. Key details include:

Overnight spend down 59% or AUD3.7 billion (USD2.7 billion) compared to Aug-2019, and 37% or AUD1.5 billion (USD1.1 billion) compared to Jul-2021;

Spend declined most in New South Wales (NSW), Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory (ACT). Spend in NSW (AUD189 million (USD138.8 million)) and the ACT (AUD12 million (USD8.1 million)) was the lowest seen since Apr-2020. Spend in Victoria (AUD273 million (USD200.5 million)) was the lowest since Oct-2020;

Queensland (35%) and Western Australia (29%) contributed most to national overnight spend;

Interstate travel was impacted heavily by state border restrictions. Interstate overnight trips were down 90% on Aug-2019 and 67% on Jul-2021. Spend was down 84% (AUD3.2 billion (USD2.35 billion)) on Aug-2019;

Intrastate overnight trips were down 44% on Aug-2019 and 23% on Jul-2021. Spend was down 20% (AUD506 million (USD371.7 million)) on Aug-2019;

Intrastate overnight trips contributed 76% to total spend, up from 39% in Aug-2019.

TRA stated results for Sep-2021 are unlikely to improve as lockdowns continued. However, Oct-2021 has seen restrictions start to ease. [more - original PR]