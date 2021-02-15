15-Feb-2021 11:35 AM
Tourism Research Australia: Domestic overnight tourism losses of USD26.4bn for Jan/Nov-2020
Tourism Research Australia outlined (Feb-2021) the following domestic tourism highlights for Jan-2020 to Nov-2020:
- Visitor numbers and spend softened in Nov-2020 compared to Oct-2020. This applied to all states and territories except for Victoria;
- The fall in tourism activity is usual for Nov-2020 due to school holidays occurring in Oct-2020, and the peak Christmas and New Year holiday period beginning in Dec-2020;
- Early data shows there may be further improvement nationally for the rest of 2020 and start of 2021. This is despite the effects of Sydney's coronavirus outbreak leading into Christmas;
- Domestic overnight spend:
- Domestic overnight tourism saw losses of AUD34 billion (USD26.4 billion) (down 46%) since the start of 2020 to the end of Nov-2020. This was due to the impacts of bushfires and coronavirus;
- Interstate travel accounted for AUD8.3 billion (USD6.4 billion) or 83% of the total loss in domestic overnight spend;
- Domestic day trip spend: Domestic day trips saw further losses of AUD8.6 billion (USD6.7 billion) (down 36%) since the start of 2020. This brings total domestic losses to AUD42.6 billion (USD33.1 billion) (down 43%) compared to 2019. [more - original PR]