Become a CAPA Member
Loading
15-Feb-2021 11:35 AM

Tourism Research Australia: Domestic overnight tourism losses of USD26.4bn for Jan/Nov-2020

Tourism Research Australia outlined (Feb-2021) the following domestic tourism highlights for Jan-2020 to Nov-2020:

  • Visitor numbers and spend softened in Nov-2020 compared to Oct-2020. This applied to all states and territories except for Victoria;
  • The fall in tourism activity is usual for Nov-2020 due to school holidays occurring in Oct-2020, and the peak Christmas and New Year holiday period beginning in Dec-2020;
  • Early data shows there may be further improvement nationally for the rest of 2020 and start of 2021. This is despite the effects of Sydney's coronavirus outbreak leading into Christmas;
  • Domestic overnight spend:
    • Domestic overnight tourism saw losses of AUD34 billion (USD26.4 billion) (down 46%) since the start of 2020 to the end of Nov-2020. This was due to the impacts of bushfires and coronavirus;
    • Interstate travel accounted for AUD8.3 billion (USD6.4 billion) or 83% of the total loss in domestic overnight spend;
  • Domestic day trip spend: Domestic day trips saw further losses of AUD8.6 billion (USD6.7 billion) (down 36%) since the start of 2020. This brings total domestic losses to AUD42.6 billion (USD33.1 billion) (down 43%) compared to 2019. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More