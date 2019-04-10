Become a CAPA Member
10-Apr-2019 11:54 AM

Tourism Research Australia: 4.6% more seats available to Australia in 2017/2018

Tourism Research Australia released (09-Apr-2019) its 2017/18 state of the industry tourism supply statistics, key highlights include:

  • 284,680 rooms available in accommodation establishments with 10 rooms or more, a year-on-year increase of 2.5%;
    • Out of these rooms, 76% were occupied, a 0.8ppt increase;
  • 26.4 million seats were available on international flights inbound to Australia, up 4.6%, with international load factors at 80.1%, up 0.2ppt;
  • 77.5 million seats were available on domestic flights, up 0.3%, with domestic load factors at 78.6%, an increase of 1.7ppt;
  • Total investment in Australian tourism valued over AUD44 billion (USD31.2 billion). [more - original PR]

