Tourism NZ reports strong 2018 growth from China and expected arrival growth moderation in 2019

Tourism New Zealand (Tourism NZ) reported (15-Mar-2019) tourism growth of 2.2% year-on-year for Jan-2019. Chinese nationals were the most valuable visitor group, contributing NZD1.7 billion (USD1.2 billion) in spending. Tourism New Zealand CEO Stephen England-Hall said recent "moderation in visitor arrival growth is not unexpected given the cyclical nature of global travel trends, which sees significant arrivals growth followed by growth moderation every few years". Mr England-Hall added: "New Zealand isn't immune to global trends which is why Tourism New Zealand's portfolio strategy is designed to provide balance across markets when macro factors impact a certain market or markets". [more - original PR]