26-Nov-2020 9:09 AM

Tourism Industry Aotearoa survey finds majority of respondents seek border reopening

Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) unveiled (Nov-2020) findings from its third survey of a series conducted to assess the state of New Zealand's tourism industry through the coronavirus period. The first survey was conducted in Apr-2020 during the Level 4 lockdown, with both Jul-2020 and Nov-2020 surveys conducted at Level 1 with borders closed but with unrestricted domestic tourism. The survey was released on 27-Oct-2020 and closed on 08-Nov-2020. Total responses for the Nov-2020 survey were 318, compared to 569 in Apr-2020 and 408 in Jul-2020. Key details include:

  • Lack of demand is the predominant factor impacting businesses with 91% citing the lack of international demand and 65% citing the lumpy nature of domestic demand;
  • The majority of respondents are staying in business and adapting to the operating conditions with 43% staying in relatively as they were, 47% are continuing to operate but at reduced capacity and 10% have been placed into hibernation;
  • There is a sense that businesses have reached a point where employment levels have stabilised at a new level, with 60% of respondents maintaining their staffing levels and an equal split between those intending to grow or reduce their staff levels;
  • 55% of respondents would like to see borders open to visitor markets with quarantine restrictions and 48% would like to see borders open as bubbles without restrictions;
  • 74% of respondents are working on efficiency and reducing cost and are putting considerable effort into creating new capabilities and value. [more - original PR]

