Tourism Industry Aotearoa outlines tourism 'game-changers' to NZ Tourism Futures Taskforce 

Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) stated (Sep-2020) it considers the coronavirus pandemic as a unique opportunity to shape a tourism industry which delivers benefits for New Zealanders. TIA is urging New Zealand's Government's Tourism Futures Taskforce to take bold steps to address issues that have been holding the industry back. TIA delivered a major submission to the Taskforce which sets out 22 potential solutions in 16 crucial areas, supported by seven in-depth papers setting out TIA's views on a range of topics. TIA's submission presents the Taskforce with five 'game-changer' initiatives which would make fundamental improvements to New Zealand's tourism industry, including:

Embed sustainability in the industry through TIA's Tourism Sustainability Commitment;

Develop sustainable funding mechanisms for industry-good activities such as tourism research and data, workforce development, advocacy and policy;

Establish sustainable funding for infrastructure, particularly to support local government investment in infrastructure that is used by both residents and visitors;

Improve tourism insight to provide comprehensive and trusted data for the industry;

Review conservation legislation as it is not designed to meet 21st Century challenges. [more - original PR]