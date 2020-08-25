Tourism Industry Aotearoa outlines consumer spend decreases under increased Alert Levels

Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) stated (24-Aug-2020) while recognising that the extension of the coronavirus Alert Levels is needed to protect the health of New Zealanders, it will put more pressure on tourism businesses across New Zealand. TIA stated the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment provided electronic transaction data, showing consumer spend in Auckland fell by 24% in the week ended 16-Aug-2020 compared to the previous week, reflecting the first five days of Level 3 restrictions. Accommodation spend across New Zealand was down 25% week-on-week. Food and beverage spend by New Zealanders was also down 27% compared to the week before, with transport and travel spend down 36% compared to the week before. TIA said continuing alert level restrictions, including restrictions on large gatherings, will put more pressure on tourism businesses and jobs, so further targeted government support will be necessary. [more - original PR]