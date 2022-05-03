Tourism Authority of Thailand announces border measure changes from May-2022

Tourism Authority of Thailand announced (30-Apr-2022) the following pre-arrival entry requirements will take effect on 01-May-2022:

Travellers vaccinated against COVID-19 must provide: A valid passport and a Thailand Pass or a border pass for arrivals via border checkpoints; An insurance policy with coverage of no less than USD10,000. Thai citizens and foreign expatriates under Thailand 's national healthcare coverage are exempt from this requirement; A certificate of COVID-19 vaccination;

Unvaccinated and non-fully vaccinated travellers: A valid passport and a Thailand Pass or a border pass for arrivals via border checkpoints; An insurance policy with coverage of no less than USD10,000, with the above mentioned exemptions; A proof of prepayment for five nights of quarantine at a government approved facility, as well as proof of prepayment for one PCR test. Thai citizens are not required to prepay for the test; The quarantine is exempt for unvaccinated and non-fully vaccinated travellers who are able to upload proof of a negative PCR test within 72 hours of travel via the Thailand Pass system. The exemption also extends to travellers under six years of age travelling with parents.



Upon arriving in Thailand, all travellers must undergo entry screening, including a body temperature check, and present the required documents to the Immigration/Health Control officer to carry out the checks. [more - original PR]