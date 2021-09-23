Tourism Australia enters tourism partnership with The Wiggles

Tourism Australia, via its official 'Essentials' newsletter, stated (15-Sep-2021) Tourism Australia and The Wiggles entered a partnership to inspire Australian families to 'Holiday Here This Year'. A new book, 'The Great Australian Wiggles Road Trip!', was released on 15-Sep-2021, with a dedicated online hub for parents to plan their next holiday. The Wiggles have also been welcomed into Tourism Australia's 'Friends Of Australia' programme.