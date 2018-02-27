Loading
28-Feb-2018 9:10 AM

Tourism Australia: Dundee campaign generates 890m views, USD57m in media coverage

Tourism Australia reported its 'Dundee' social media campaign has generated about 890 million views across multiple platforms, with 80% of viewership in the US based. The campaign has also generated more than 12,000 media articles, with an estimated advertising value of AUD74 million (USD57.6 million). Tourism Australia reported feedback from the tourism industry has been "incredibly positive, with initial results indicating a spike in booking enquiries since the launch". [more - original PR]

