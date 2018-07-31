31-Jul-2018 9:51 AM
Toscana Aeroporti inaugurates Pisa Airport terminal expansion
Toscana Aeroporti, via its official Twitter account, inaugurated (27-Jul-2018) the first phase of the Pisa Galileo Galilei Airport expansion project. Expansion highlights include:
- Increased terminal surface area from 35,900sqm to 63,800sqm;
- Increased gates from 16 to 23;
- Increased security checkpoints from eight to 10;
- Additional 2300sqm of commercial space;
- 47% increase in arrivals hall surface area, with installation of a new baggage conveyor;
- 32% increase in non Schengen departures hall surface area, with creation of one boarding gate, 170 seats and dedicated children's play area;
- Expansion of toilet facilities in arrival/departure areas;
- Increases Pisa Airport capacity to 6.5 million passengers p/a.