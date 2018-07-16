16-Jul-2018 9:08 AM
Toronto Pearson International Airport pax up nearly 7% in May-2018
Toronto Pearson International Airport reported (11-Jul-2018) the following traffic highlights for May-2018:
- Passengers: 4.1 million, +6.9% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 1.5 million, +4.0%;
- International: 1.4 million, +8.9%;
- Transborder: 1.1 million, +8.3%;
- Aircraft movements: 40,812, +6.3%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, May-2018 marked the airport's 63rd consecutive month of passenger traffic growth. [more - original PR]