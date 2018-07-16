Become a CAPA Member
16-Jul-2018 9:08 AM

Toronto Pearson International Airport pax up nearly 7% in May-2018

Toronto Pearson International Airport reported (11-Jul-2018) the following traffic highlights for May-2018:

  • Passengers: 4.1 million, +6.9% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 1.5 million, +4.0%;
    • International: 1.4 million, +8.9%;
    • Transborder: 1.1 million, +8.3%;
  • Aircraft movements: 40,812, +6.3%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, May-2018 marked the airport's 63rd consecutive month of passenger traffic growth. [more - original PR]

